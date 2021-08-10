Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

