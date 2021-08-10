Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.22 million.

Shares of AVNS opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

