Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) to Issue GBX 23 Dividend

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,757 ($49.09) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,792 ($49.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,512.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.