SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 145.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
OTCMKTS:PERS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile
