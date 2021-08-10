SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 145.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:PERS opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

