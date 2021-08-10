Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

