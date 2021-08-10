Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

AC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $846,325. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

