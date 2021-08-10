Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

