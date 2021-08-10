Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 143 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.