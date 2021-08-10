ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 131.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

