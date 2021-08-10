Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ASPU opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.66. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

