RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $845,989.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,672,309 shares of company stock worth $9,350,690 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $821.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

