Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

