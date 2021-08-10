Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $40.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

