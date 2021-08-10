Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Shares of APD opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

