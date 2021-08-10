United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN opened at $190.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.47 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

