Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.99. Airbus has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

