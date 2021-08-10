BetterBetting (BETR) Market Capitalization Tops $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00865579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00108481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00041362 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.