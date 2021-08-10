Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $599,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

