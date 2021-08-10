Renasant Bank Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $429.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $430.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.