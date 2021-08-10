Tsfg LLC Buys 115 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 920,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

