Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys New Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $4,740,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

BRKS stock opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.46.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.