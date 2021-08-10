3,395 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

