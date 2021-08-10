Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $301.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.