Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WKHS stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

