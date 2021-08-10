Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,274,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,837,000 after acquiring an additional 364,418 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

