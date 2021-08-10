Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,062,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

