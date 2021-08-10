Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

