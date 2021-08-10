Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 103 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

