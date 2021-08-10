Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 25,539 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.