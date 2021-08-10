Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHP stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.73.

