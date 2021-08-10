Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

