Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

