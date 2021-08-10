JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07.

