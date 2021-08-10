Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $243.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

