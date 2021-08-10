REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

