Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HNW opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

