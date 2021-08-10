QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Critical Contrast

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87%

This table compares QDM International and Goosehead Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 21.11 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 39.93 $9.29 million $0.51 248.98

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, meaning that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QDM International and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 2 3 0 2.60

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $139.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

