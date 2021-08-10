DFI.Money Price Tops $4,253.60 on Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $164.17 million and approximately $102.16 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $4,253.60 or 0.09371605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.84 or 0.00852283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00106442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.