Credit Suisse Group Increases Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $39.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

SGMS opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

