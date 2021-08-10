Credit Suisse Group Increases Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $39.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.
SGMS opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
