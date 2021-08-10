United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

