Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.25 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $597.78 or 0.01303904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00346011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00124184 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,813,394 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.