ForTube Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.51 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $25.51 million and $11.85 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00860379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00108047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041186 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.