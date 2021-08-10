Boson Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.79 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.79 million and $3.62 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00387011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.05 or 0.01106015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,824,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

