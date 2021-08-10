iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34.

