Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,886.58.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,755.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35,114.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,517.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.