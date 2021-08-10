3,854 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

