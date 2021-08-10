Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

