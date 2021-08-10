Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

SFE stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.