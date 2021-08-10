Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%.

WPG stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Prime Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 405.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Washington Prime Group worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

