Tsfg LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 140.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

